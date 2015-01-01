|
Citation
|
Matthews RA, Wayne JH, Smith C, Casper WJ, Wang YR, Streit J. J. Occup. Organ. Psychol. 2022; 95(3): 687-717.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Wiley-Blackwell)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35942085
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
During the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers in the United States, an already at-risk occupation group, experienced new work-related stressors, safety concerns, and work-life challenges, magnifying on-going retention concerns. Integrating the crisis management literature with the unfolding model of turnover, we theorize that leader actions trigger initial employee responses but also set the stage for on-going crisis response that influence changes in teachers' turnover intentions. We apply latent growth curve modelling to test our hypotheses based on a sample of 617 K-12 teachers using nine waves of data, including a baseline survey at the start of the 2020-2021 school year and eight follow-up surveys (2-week lags) through the Fall 2020 semester. In terms of overall adaptation, teachers on average, experienced an increase in work-life balance and a decrease in turnover intentions over the course of the semester.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
safety; education; crisis management; Turnover intentions; work‐life balance