Abstract

Parenting skills are important protective factors in the prevention of bullying and cyberbullying, yet few parent-based interventions have been developed and evaluated in this area. This pilot study examined participant responsiveness to and acceptability of an evidence-based parenting curriculum enhanced to address bullying and cyberbullying. Enhancements included intensive role playing, social emotional coaching, and media parenting. The pilot was delivered online via video conferencing during the unique circumstances of the coronavirus disease pandemic 2019 (COVID-19) shelter-at-home orders. Parents (N = 32; 88% female) participated in weekly online sessions; 30 completed all eight sessions. Using a sequential exploratory mixed method approach, we first conducted quantitative analyses to examine participant responsiveness and qualitative analyses to further explain outcomes and explore participant acceptability. Satisfaction with individual sessions was high. In a few sessions, satisfaction and home practice completion was lower among those with free- and reduced-price lunch eligibility. Qualitative data reinforced and explained quantitative findings. Participants were appreciative of the program and delivery, particularly during the shelter-at-home conditions. They voiced satisfaction with the online format and with home practice assignments. They also made suggestions to strengthen the emphasis on bullying and cyberbullying in the program.



RESULTS suggest that the program and enhancements to the program were acceptable to participants, and high rates of satisfaction suggest that video conferencing is a feasible delivery format. Further, parental programming during the stressful context of the COVID-19 pandemic was well received. Although few differences in satisfaction by free- and reduced-priced lunch were observed, technology support for low-income families may be warranted.

