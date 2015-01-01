SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abou L, Rice LA. J. Spinal Cord Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals, Publisher Maney Publishing)

10.1080/10790268.2022.2097995

35943367

CONTEXT/OBJECTIVE: To investigate the frequency and characteristics of falls, fall-related injuries, and fear of falling (FOF) among non-ambulatory individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI).

METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study design that included 59 non-ambulatory individuals with SCI. Participants completed a survey on demographics, SCI characteristics (type of injury, level of injury, and time since injury), FOF, activities curtailment due to FOF, and frequency of falls and fall-related injuries in the past 6 months. Characteristics of the most recent falls and fall-related injuries were also collected. A directed content analysis was used to analyze qualitative data.

RESULTS: Overall, 63% of the study participants reported falling at least once, 46.7% reported injuries after falls, and 73% reported FOF during the previous 6 months. Participants commonly reported falling inside of the house (74.6%), during transfers (43.2%), and associated with obstacles on the way (54.5%) or surface conditions (36.4%). Almost half of the participants (42.3%) reported never received education on fall prevention from a healthcare professional.

CONCLUSIONS: The results confirm that falls, fall-related injuries, and FOF are a common concern in this population. These findings contribute to the knowledge base for the future development of fall prevention programs specific for non-ambulatory individuals with SCI.


Injury; Falls; Fear of falling; Spinal cord injuries; Wheelchair

