Abstract

Preliminary research indicates that the COVID-19 illness affects the mental well-being of patients. This scoping review, thus, aims to examine the current state of research into mental health treatments for depression symptoms in COVID-19 patients. Select databases were searched on 7/1/2021. Full-text articles involved (1) mental health treatment (2) suicide and/or depression outcomes, (3) a quasi-experimental research trial, and (4) a primary analysis. 11 articles were included in this review. The studies spanned 5 countries, and demonstrated immediate positive effects of mental health treatments and tele-health as a treatment modality for depression in COVID-19 patients. 6 studies were randomized controlled trials. Various treatments were administered, including cognitive behavior therapy, mindfulness, and muscle relaxation. Most interventions were conducted in in-patient units and focused on acute symptoms. There were limitations in the design and description of methodology in many studies, which affects the generalizability and replicability of positive findings. Only two studies included a post-intervention follow-up and one study assessed suicide risk. Thus, this review found there is a pressing need for more research in the area, with greater rigor in study methodology, and for treatments targeting long-term symptoms and suicidality, and outpatient services.

