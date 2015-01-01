|
Ballios BG. Retin. Cases Brief Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Wolters Kluwer)
35944560
PURPOSE: Whiplash or "traumatic" maculopathy is associated with retinal concussion, typically following the rapid acceleration/deceleration experienced in motor vehicle collisions. It has rarely been discussed in the literature, likely given the spontaneous and relatively rapid nature with which the acute macular edema resolves. A focused clinical history around the trauma, as well as characteristics signs and structural features on retinal imaging, help to distinguish this condition from other sequelae of concussive retinal injury. We report a case of whiplash maculopathy following a blunt injury to the head, which presented with unilateral and substantial macular edema in the left eye.
