Abstract

Intimate partner violence is one of the most common forms of violence against women, it includes physical, psychological, sexual, economic, and social violence. Intimate partner violence causes physical and mental health problems, like depression and anxiety, being the most vulnerable women those who have low schooling, have been exposed to child abuse and have experience of family violence. Based on the literature, a quantitative study was carried out with a parametric correlational design, with a sample obtained in a non-probabilistic way. The objective of this research was to analyze the influence of intimate partner violence in the presence of emotional reactions in women; also, the severity of violence was analyzed. 236 women participated with a mean age of 36.36 years (SD = 8.90), the Emotional Responses to Violence Questionnaire and the Scale of Violence were used. The results indicated positive correlations between violence and emotional reactions, while in the structural equations path model it was observed that violence influences emotional reactions: psychological violence in depression and irritable mood; sexual violence in anxiety and adjustment psychosocial; and physical violence in anxiety. Finally, it is reported that women with less schooling, married women and housewives perceive more violence. It is found that most women do not suffer severe violence, however, if they perceive it, they report psychological violence first, followed by physical and sexual violence.



===



Una de las formas más comunes de violencia contra la mujer es la ocasionada por la pareja; esta puede ser física, psicológica, sexual, económica y social. La violencia de pareja ocasiona problemas en la salud física y mental, entre ellos, depresión y ansiedad, siendo más vulnerables las mujeres con baja escolaridad, las que han estado expuestas al maltrato infantil o que han sufrido violencia familiar. Con base en la literatura, se realizó un estudio cuantitativo de diseño correlacional paramétrico con una muestra obtenida de manera no probabilística. El objetivo de la investigación fue analizar la influencia de la violencia de pareja en la presencia de reacciones emocionales en mujeres, analizando también la severidad de la violencia. Participaron 236 mujeres con una media de edad de 36.36 años (DT = 8.90) y se utilizó el Cuestionario de Respuestas Emocionales a la Violencia y la Escala de Violencia. Los resultados indicaron correlaciones positivas entre la violencia y las reacciones emocionales, mientras que en el modelo de senderos de ecuaciones estructurales se observó que la violencia psicológica influye en la depresión y humor irritable; la violencia sexual, en ansiedad y ajuste psicosocial; y la violencia física, en ansiedad. Finalmente, se reporta que las mujeres con menos escolaridad, casadas y amas de casa perciben más violencia. Se encontró que la mayoría de las mujeres no sufren violencia severa, sin embargo, quienes sí la perciben reportan en primer lugar la violencia psicológica, seguida de la física y la sexual.

Language: es