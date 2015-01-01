Abstract

The article aims to problematize the increase of domestic violence against women in the context of social isolation by the covid-19 Pandemic, using the data published on the website of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, based on the reports from Disque 100 and Ligue 180. In order to understand the reality of the phenomena in the totality of the capitalist sociability, and verify how the social isolation resulting from the pandemic reverberates in the expansion of violence.



===



O artigo objetiva problematizar o aumento da violência doméstica contra a mulher no contexto de isolamento social pela pandemia de covid-19, utilizando os dados publicados no site do Ministério da Mulher, da Família e dos Direitos Humanos, com base nas denúncias do Disque 100 e Ligue 180. Busca-se entender a realidade dos fenômenos na totalidade da sociabilidade capitalista e verificar como o isolamento social, decorrente da pandemia, reverberou na ampliação da violência.

Language: pt