Citation
Barros BW, Pimenta MM. Dilemas Rev. Estud. Conflito Controle Soc. 2022; 15(2): 455-482.
Vernacular Title
'Pra eles verem que nós somos ruim': violência extrema no mercado de drogas no Rio Grande do Sul
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Publisher Editora Garamond)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This report seeks to understand why factions and the individuals involved in the Rio Grande do Sul drug market resorted to extreme violence between 2016 and 2018. We concluded that the use of extreme violence was an essential instrument in the strategy of expansion of criminal groups in the drug market in the state. The use of violence as the main purpose of the action deepened the involvement of the subjects in the "war", pointing to a pattern of sociability, with codes of solidarity internal to the groups.
Language: pt
Keywords
facções; juventude; mercados ilícitos; tráfico de drogas; violência extrema