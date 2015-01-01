Abstract

This report describes the use of public spaces that I take to describe from the creation of a Taxi Point. With a focus on ethnographic analysis and participant observation, my objective will be to make a critical reflection on how a Taxi Point is created and how they organize this category of urban mobility professionals. Despite the legal norms of urban control, the creation of a Taxi Point illustrates the participation agents that contributes to feeding unofficial practices causing unpredictable regulation by resorting to violence and arbitrariness in the urban spatial configuration.



Essa pesquisa fala sobre o uso dos espaços públicos que tomo para descrever a partir da criação de um Ponto de Táxi. Tendo como foco a análise etnográfica e a observação participante, meu objetivo será fazer uma reflexão crítica sobre como é criado um Ponto de Táxi e de que forma organizam essa categoria de profissionais da mobilidade urbana. A despeito das normas jurídicas de controle urbano a criação de um Ponto de Táxi ilustra a participação de agentes que contribui para alimentar práticas extraoficiais provocando uma regulação imprevisível lançando mão da violência e arbitrariedade na configuração espacial urbana.

Language: pt