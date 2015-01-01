|
Souza MV. Dilemas Rev. Estud. Conflito Controle Soc. 2022; 15(2): 597-616.
Como nasce um ponto de táxi
This report describes the use of public spaces that I take to describe from the creation of a Taxi Point. With a focus on ethnographic analysis and participant observation, my objective will be to make a critical reflection on how a Taxi Point is created and how they organize this category of urban mobility professionals. Despite the legal norms of urban control, the creation of a Taxi Point illustrates the participation agents that contributes to feeding unofficial practices causing unpredictable regulation by resorting to violence and arbitrariness in the urban spatial configuration.
conflitos; ilegalismos; informalidade; mobilidade urbana; táxi