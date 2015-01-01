Abstract

This article discusses the constitution of the homicide as a public problem, analyzing its perception on journalistic reports from different historical moments until the emergency of the Maps of Violence. Based on the case of the state of Espírito Santo, it problematizes the construction of diagnoses by government programs that tries to face this public problem, pointing to the limits of the criticism of these documents. It concludes discussing the management of life and death by the state, arguing that the constitution of the homicide as a public problem fits into the general context of state action.



Este trabalho discute a constituição do homicídio como problema público, analisando sua percepção a partir de reportagens jornalísticas de diferentes momentos históricos até a emergência dos Mapas da violência. Tomando o caso do Espírito Santo como exemplo, o texto problematiza a construção de diagnósticos por parte dos programas de governo que buscam enfrentar o homicídio, apontando os limites da crítica desses documentos. Por fim, discute a gestão da vida e da morte pelo Estado, argumentando que a constituição do homicídio como problema público se insere no contexto geral da ação estatal a partir de um enfrentamento lateral.

