Citation
Costa MAB. Dilemas Rev. Estud. Conflito Controle Soc. 2022; 15(2): 549-569.
Vernacular Title
Da constituição do homicídio como problema público ao seu enfrentamento lateral
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Publisher Editora Garamond)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This article discusses the constitution of the homicide as a public problem, analyzing its perception on journalistic reports from different historical moments until the emergency of the Maps of Violence. Based on the case of the state of Espírito Santo, it problematizes the construction of diagnoses by government programs that tries to face this public problem, pointing to the limits of the criticism of these documents. It concludes discussing the management of life and death by the state, arguing that the constitution of the homicide as a public problem fits into the general context of state action.
Language: pt
Keywords
Espírito Santo; Estado; homicídios; Mapas da violência; problema público