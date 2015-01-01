|
Eyben P. Alea 2022; 24(2): 33-52.
A questão do impossível no suicídio: a precariedade de si
This essay aims to discuss the issue of suicide based on the poetry of poets who committed suicide, taking Vladimir Mayakovsky as a paradigm. I intend to re-discuss the place of life and death in an attempt to define writing and an ethics that may be able to think beyond the self, the subject and the centrality of the subject. Our proposal seeks to open a discussion on the array of possibilities created by the suicidal act, acknowledging thatpsychological problems and the linguistic approach are subject to deconstruction.
alteridade; poesia; si; suicídio