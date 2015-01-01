Abstract

This essay aims to discuss the issue of suicide based on the poetry of poets who committed suicide, taking Vladimir Mayakovsky as a paradigm. I intend to re-discuss the place of life and death in an attempt to define writing and an ethics that may be able to think beyond the self, the subject and the centrality of the subject. Our proposal seeks to open a discussion on the array of possibilities created by the suicidal act, acknowledging thatpsychological problems and the linguistic approach are subject to deconstruction.



Este ensaio pretende discutir a questão do suicídio a partir da poesia de poetas que passaram ao ato, tomando como paradigma Vladimir Maiakóvski. Com isso, pretendo rediscutir o lugar da vida e da morte na tentativa de definir a escrita e uma ética que possa ser capaz de pensar para além do si, do sujeito e da centralidade do mesmo. Discutir o horizonte de possibilidade que cria o ato suicidário é o objetivo aberto por nossa proposta, notando os problemas psicológicos e da abordagem linguística como passíveis de uma desconstrução.

