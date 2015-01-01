|
Trevisan AL. Avaliação (Campinas) 2022; 27(2): 326-346.
Vernacular Title
Arquivos da violência na educação e suas mediações na linguagem e na memória
Abstract
The article aims to debate the feasibility of institutionalizing informed dialogical practices as a counterpoint and prevention of violence in education. For this, it deals with the difficulties of its archived records and the imperative to (re)build dialogical and purposeful mediations, with a view to their better understanding and coping in the coexistence between student and educator. The goal is to investigate the contributions of Benjamin, Agamben, Bernstein and Ricoeur, among other authors, on the relationship between violence, language and memory. The proposal aims to adopt the perspective of reconstructive hermeneutics, complementing itself through the studies of the Frankfurt School. The approach fits within the scope of the object investigated, mainly because it takes into account the place of the other, something that is denied in the context or in the era of violence that we are experiencing.
Language: pt
Keywords
filosofia da educação; linguagem.; violência