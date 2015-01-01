Abstract

The article aims to debate the feasibility of institutionalizing informed dialogical practices as a counterpoint and prevention of violence in education. For this, it deals with the difficulties of its archived records and the imperative to (re)build dialogical and purposeful mediations, with a view to their better understanding and coping in the coexistence between student and educator. The goal is to investigate the contributions of Benjamin, Agamben, Bernstein and Ricoeur, among other authors, on the relationship between violence, language and memory. The proposal aims to adopt the perspective of reconstructive hermeneutics, complementing itself through the studies of the Frankfurt School. The approach fits within the scope of the object investigated, mainly because it takes into account the place of the other, something that is denied in the context or in the era of violence that we are experiencing.



O artigo visa a debater a viabilidade da institucionalização de práticas dialógicas informadas como contraponto e prevenção à violência na educação. Para isso, trata das dificuldades de seus registros em arquivos e o imperativo de (re)construir mediações dialogadas e propositivas, com vistas a sua melhor compreensão e enfrentamento na convivência da relação educando e educador. O objetivo é investigar as contribuições de Benjamin, Agamben, Bernstein e Ricoeur, entre outros autores, sobre a relação entre violência, linguagem e memória. A proposta pretende adotar a perspectiva da hermenêutica reconstrutiva, complementando-se através dos estudos da Escola de Frankfurt. A abordagem enquadra-se no âmbito do objeto investigado, principalmente por levar em consideração o lugar do outro, algo negado no contexto ou na era da violência que estamos vivendo.

