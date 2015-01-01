Abstract

Gender studies have raised the need to discuss in depth the implications of prostitution form the perspective of women's human rights. The abolitionist theory is positioned from the defense of people's dignity and, without criminalizing those who find themselves in a situation of prostitution, makes it visible as a practice that should be eradicated, since it constitutes one of the most terrible strategies of exploitation and violence against women. The objective of this research was to comprehend the perceptions women have on the violence they experience in their bodies in the act of prostitution and the strategies that they implement to resist or establish limits in these unequal and violent erotic encounters. This qualitative research, with a descriptive scope, was supported by eleven interviews with women who are currently in a situation of prostitution, to which content analysis was applied. The results show that all of them have ended up in prostitution after having looked for other income options and they see it as a temporary situation from which they will leave to insert themselves in other work or study activities. As they do not perceive the violence that permeates the spaces their services are consumed in, their risk containment strategies are limited, and they assume mercantilist visions of their bodies without considering that there is an inequality of power in the interaction with male predators.



Los estudios de género han planteado la necesidad de discutir de fondo las implicaciones de la prostitución a la luz de los derechos humanos de las mujeres. La teoría abolicionista se posiciona desde la defensa de la dignidad de las personas y, sin criminalizar a quienes se encuentran en situación de prostitución, visibiliza esta como una práctica que debería erradicarse, pues constituye una de las estrategias más terribles de explotación y violencia contra las mujeres. El objetivo de esta investigación fue comprender las percepciones que tienen las mujeres sobre las violencias que viven en sus cuerpos en el acto de la prostitución y las estrategias que implementan para resistir o establecer límites en estos encuentros eróticos desiguales y violentos. La investigación, de tipo cualitativo, con alcance descriptivo, se apoyó en once entrevistas a mujeres que actualmente se encuentran en situación de prostitución. Sobre las transcripciones se aplicó análisis de contenido. Los resultados muestran que todas han terminado en la prostitución tras haber buscado otras opciones de ingreso y la ven como una situación temporal de la que saldrán para insertarse en otras actividades de trabajo o estudio. Como no perciben la violencia que permea los espacios en los que se consumen sus servicios, sus estrategias para la contención de los riesgos son limitadas y asumen visiones mercantilistas sobre su cuerpo sin considerar que hay una desigualdad de poderes en la interacción con los hombres depredadores.

Language: es