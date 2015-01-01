Abstract

Violence against women is a complex and multifactorial phenomenon. However, it is made invisible in the private sphere, affecting women of different ages and contexts. The objective of this article is to analyze the connection between conditions of inequality and experiences of violence in older rural women, faced throughout their life course. Using the life course approach and qualitative methodology, the life stories of four elderly women living in rural communities in Durango (Mexico) are explored, who throughout their biography have been the object of different forms of violence, with an entrenched anchorage in gender asymmetries. The results show that gender inequalities experienced from early ages of life have immediate repercussions, but also in the long term, translating into different types of violence as a "normalized" state of "being a woman". The study's conclusions highlight the importance of politicizing and deconstructing inequalities and gender relations.



La violencia en las mujeres es un fenómeno complejo y de carácter multifactorial, sin embargo, es invisibilizado en el ámbito de lo privado, afectando a mujeres de distintas edades y contextos. El objetivo del presente analizar la conexión entre las condiciones de desigualdad y las experiencias de violencia en mujeres mayores rurales, vivenciadas a lo largo del curso de vida. Mediante el enfoque de curso de vida y la metodología cualitativa, se exploran las historias de vida de cuatro mujeres mayores habitantes de comunidades rurales de Durango (México), que a lo largo de su biografía han sido objeto de distintas formas de violencia, con un arraigado anclaje en las asimetrías de género. Los resultados muestran que las desigualdades de género vivenciadas desde edades tempranas de la vida tienen repercusiones inmediatas, pero también a largo plazo, traduciéndose en distintos tipos de violencia como un estado "normalizado" del "ser mujer". Las conclusiones del estudio ponen en relieve la importancia de politizar y deconstruir las desigualdades y las relaciones de género.

