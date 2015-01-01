|
Citation
|
Flores Martínez RM, Zamarripa Esparza EA, Mendoza Cárdenas E. Rev. Guillermo Ockham 2022; 20(1): 39-49.
|
Vernacular Title
|
"Es lo que te tocó". Violencia y desigualdad en mujeres mayores rurales a lo largo del curso de vida
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Violence against women is a complex and multifactorial phenomenon. However, it is made invisible in the private sphere, affecting women of different ages and contexts. The objective of this article is to analyze the connection between conditions of inequality and experiences of violence in older rural women, faced throughout their life course. Using the life course approach and qualitative methodology, the life stories of four elderly women living in rural communities in Durango (Mexico) are explored, who throughout their biography have been the object of different forms of violence, with an entrenched anchorage in gender asymmetries. The results show that gender inequalities experienced from early ages of life have immediate repercussions, but also in the long term, translating into different types of violence as a "normalized" state of "being a woman". The study's conclusions highlight the importance of politicizing and deconstructing inequalities and gender relations.
Language: es