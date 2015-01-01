SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yanes Pérez M, Canto Valdés LR, López López M, Yanes Pérez M, Canto Valdés LR, López López M. Península 2022; 17(1): 35-60.

La percepción de la inseguridad pública en Cunduacán, Tabasco

(Copyright © 2022)

This research aims to analyze the perception of public insecurity in the municipality of Cunduacán, Tabasco, by describing some of the factors involved in this phenomenon. To achieve it, a qualitative methodology was used through participant observation and the application of interviews with a semi-structured script, both men and women of legal age who live in the municipality. The factors that influenced the increase of violence in Cunduacán are mainly unemployment, low salaries and, in a lesser extent, the lack of education, the loss of values and the growth of drug trafficking.

Esta investigación tiene como objetivo analizar la percepción de inseguridad pública en el municipio de Cunduacán, Tabasco, por medio de la descripción de algunos de los factores que intervienen en este fenómeno. Para lograrlo, se empleó una metodología cualitativa mediante la observación participante y la aplicación de entrevistas con un guion semiestructurado, tanto a hombres como a mujeres mayores de edad quienes radican en el municipio. Los factores que influyeron en el incremento de la violencia en Cunduacán son principalmente el desempleo, los bajos salarios y, en menor medida, la falta de educación, la pérdida de valores y el aumento del narcotráfico.


Language: es
