|
Citation
|
Yanes Pérez M, Canto Valdés LR, López López M, Yanes Pérez M, Canto Valdés LR, López López M. Península 2022; 17(1): 35-60.
|
Vernacular Title
|
La percepción de la inseguridad pública en Cunduacán, Tabasco
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This research aims to analyze the perception of public insecurity in the municipality of Cunduacán, Tabasco, by describing some of the factors involved in this phenomenon. To achieve it, a qualitative methodology was used through participant observation and the application of interviews with a semi-structured script, both men and women of legal age who live in the municipality. The factors that influenced the increase of violence in Cunduacán are mainly unemployment, low salaries and, in a lesser extent, the lack of education, the loss of values and the growth of drug trafficking.
Language: es