Citation
Jurado-Flores VD, Fuentes-Ríos FJ, Jurado-Flores VD, Fuentes-Ríos FJ. CienciaUAT 2022; 16(2): 126-140.
Vernacular Title
Concentración espacial de las denuncias por violencia familiar en Ciudad Victoria: un acercamiento mediante la detección de hot spots
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The main crime committed in Mexico is domestic violence. Tamaulipas had a reporting rate above the national average from 2016 to 2018, with Ciudad Victoria having the highest rate during that period. The objective of this work is to identify the spatial concentration of complaints on family violence and to specify the relationship between the neighborhood characteristics and its location in a hot spot. To that aim, the study uses the social disorganization theory and data of complaints taken from the Fiscalia General del Estado de Tamaulipas during the 2016-2018 period. The exploratory analysis of spatial data was developed by using kernel density estimation techniques, nearest neighbor average, Getis-Ord Gi* hot spot analysis and confirmatory analysis through binary logistic regression, with the help of the ArcMap 10.8.1 software and R statistical package. The findings indicated that complaints of domestic violence are produced from a small number of geographic units. The nearest neighbor mean test showed that there is a statistically significant grouping of complaints (z = - 10.825, P = 0.000). In the Gi * analysis of Getis-Ord, 602 blocks (9.8 % of the total) were identified as hot spots (at 95 % and 99 % confidence), while the logistic regression confirmed that the number of occupants per dwelling and households headed by women are positively associated with the probability of being in a hot spot of family violence. The pattern of the complaints showed little geographic dispersion and relevant statistical associations with the social disorganization variables.
Language: es