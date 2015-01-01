Abstract

The main crime committed in Mexico is domestic violence. Tamaulipas had a reporting rate above the national average from 2016 to 2018, with Ciudad Victoria having the highest rate during that period. The objective of this work is to identify the spatial concentration of complaints on family violence and to specify the relationship between the neighborhood characteristics and its location in a hot spot. To that aim, the study uses the social disorganization theory and data of complaints taken from the Fiscalia General del Estado de Tamaulipas during the 2016-2018 period. The exploratory analysis of spatial data was developed by using kernel density estimation techniques, nearest neighbor average, Getis-Ord Gi* hot spot analysis and confirmatory analysis through binary logistic regression, with the help of the ArcMap 10.8.1 software and R statistical package. The findings indicated that complaints of domestic violence are produced from a small number of geographic units. The nearest neighbor mean test showed that there is a statistically significant grouping of complaints (z = - 10.825, P = 0.000). In the Gi * analysis of Getis-Ord, 602 blocks (9.8 % of the total) were identified as hot spots (at 95 % and 99 % confidence), while the logistic regression confirmed that the number of occupants per dwelling and households headed by women are positively associated with the probability of being in a hot spot of family violence. The pattern of the complaints showed little geographic dispersion and relevant statistical associations with the social disorganization variables.



===



La violencia familiar es el principal delito cometido a nivel nacional en México. Tamaulipas tiene una tasa de denuncias que se encuentra por encima de la media nacional desde el año 2016 hasta el 2018, destacando el municipio de Vitoria con la tasa más alta en ese período. El objetivo de este trabajo fue identificar la concentración espacial de las denuncias por violencia familiar en Ciudad Victoria y especificar la relación entre las desventajas del vecindario y la ubicación en un hot spot (punto caliente). El estudio se basa en la teoría de la desorganización social y tiene como soporte los datos de la Fiscalía General del Estado de Tamaulipas en el periodo 2016-2018. Para ello, se desarrolló el análisis exploratorio de datos espaciales mediante las técnicas de estimación de densidad de kernel, promedio del vecino más cercano, análisis de hot spot Gi* de Getis-Ord y un análisis confirmatorio mediante una regresión logística binaria, procesamientos desarrollados en el software ArcMap 10.8.1 y en el paquete estadístico R. Los hallazgos indicaron que las denuncias se producen desde un número reducido de unidades geográficas. La prueba del promedio del vecino más cercano mostró que existe agrupamiento estadísticamente significativo (z = - 10.825, P = 0.000). En el análisis Gi* de Getis-Ord se detectó que 602 manzanas (9.8 % del total) son hot spots (al 95 % y 99 % de confianza) de alta incidencia, mientras que la regresión logística confirmó que la cantidad de ocupantes por vivienda y los hogares con jefatura femenina están asociados positivamente con la probabilidad de estar dentro de un hot spot de violencia familiar. El patrón de denuncias mostró poca dispersión geográfica y asociación estadística relevante con las variables de desorganización social.

Language: es