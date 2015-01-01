Abstract

This paper is a reflection produced after a series of interventions carried out at the sector known as "The Bronx", in the city of Bogotá, financed by the national and district governments. The main aim was, on one hand, to understand the role that some dynamics play in order to prevent crime, and, on the other hand, to design and implement a strategy in local schools that will help to reduce the individual vulnerability of young people in the sector. The work proposals develop social policy guidelines articulating elements of human geography, sociology, and psychology, around proposals such as the Zonas de Orientación Escolar (School Guiding Zones, Indications about the importance of considering the effect that territorial dynamics have on the effectiveness of the design and implementation of social policies, as well as the difficulty of defining indicators that allow comparability with similar experiences, can be found among the conclusions.



===



Este artículo presenta una reflexión producida tras una serie de intervenciones realizadas en el sector conocido como "El Bronx" en la ciudad de Bogotá, financiadas por el Gobierno nacional y distrital para, por un lado, comprender el papel que algunas dinámicas territoriales tienen para prevenir el crimen y, por otro lado, diseñar e implementar una estrategia en los entornos escolares locales que ayudara a reducir la vulnerabilidad de los jóvenes del sector. Las propuestas de trabajo desarrollan lineamientos de las políticas sociales articulando elementos propios de la geografía humana, la sociología y la psicología alrededor de propuestas como las Zonas de Orientación Escolar. Entre las conclusiones pueden encontrarse indicios sobre la importancia de considerar el efecto que las dinámicas territoriales tienen para la efectividad del diseño e implementación de políticas sociales, así como también la dificultad que representa la definición de indicadores que permitan la comparabilidad con experiencias similares.

Language: es