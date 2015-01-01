|
Citation
La Rotta Amaya G. Investigación y Desarrollo 2022; 30(1): 313-331.
Vernacular Title
Una mirada a los paisajes de la complejidad para entender la territorializacion criminal
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
Abstract
This paper is a reflection produced after a series of interventions carried out at the sector known as "The Bronx", in the city of Bogotá, financed by the national and district governments. The main aim was, on one hand, to understand the role that some dynamics play in order to prevent crime, and, on the other hand, to design and implement a strategy in local schools that will help to reduce the individual vulnerability of young people in the sector. The work proposals develop social policy guidelines articulating elements of human geography, sociology, and psychology, around proposals such as the Zonas de Orientación Escolar (School Guiding Zones, Indications about the importance of considering the effect that territorial dynamics have on the effectiveness of the design and implementation of social policies, as well as the difficulty of defining indicators that allow comparability with similar experiences, can be found among the conclusions.
Language: es