Rey-Anacona CA, Hernández Acosta NS, Moreno Méndez JH, Redondo Pacheco J, Hernández Cortés LM, Rey-Anacona CA, Hernández Acosta NS, Moreno Méndez JH, Redondo Pacheco J, Hernández Cortés LM. Rev. Colomb. Psicol. 2022; 31(1): 93-107.
Prevalencia de la violencia en el noviazgo en adolescentes de cinco ciudades Colombianas
(Copyright © 2022, Universidad Nacional de Colombia)
The aim of this study was to examine the prevalence and frequency of perpetration and victimization of different types of dating violence (DV), among adolescents from 13 to 19 years old in five capital cities of Colombia (Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Ibagué, Tunja, and Yopal), making comparisons by sex. The Spanish version of the Conflict in Adolescent Dating Relationships Inventory was used and various statistical analyses, including the one-way MANOVA, were performed. The results show a high prevalence of DV, particularly verbal/emotional and bi-directional (almost 90 % of the participants), pointing out that sex could have a statistically significant effect on the prevalence of the different types of DV, being higher the proportion of men who perpetrated sexual violence and higher the proportion of women who perpetrated verbal/emotional and physical violence. These results indicate the need to continue investigating the phenomenon in Colombia, to carry out different prevention campaigns that are sensitive to differences by sex in prevalence.
