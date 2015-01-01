Abstract

The aim of this study was to examine the prevalence and frequency of perpetration and victimization of different types of dating violence (DV), among adolescents from 13 to 19 years old in five capital cities of Colombia (Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Ibagué, Tunja, and Yopal), making comparisons by sex. The Spanish version of the Conflict in Adolescent Dating Relationships Inventory was used and various statistical analyses, including the one-way MANOVA, were performed. The results show a high prevalence of DV, particularly verbal/emotional and bi-directional (almost 90 % of the participants), pointing out that sex could have a statistically significant effect on the prevalence of the different types of DV, being higher the proportion of men who perpetrated sexual violence and higher the proportion of women who perpetrated verbal/emotional and physical violence. These results indicate the need to continue investigating the phenomenon in Colombia, to carry out different prevention campaigns that are sensitive to differences by sex in prevalence.



El objetivo de este estudio fue examinar la prevalencia y la frecuencia de la perpetración y la victimización de diferentes tipos de violencia en el noviazgo (VN), entre adolescentes de 13 a 19 anos de cinco ciudades capitales de Colombia (Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Ibagué, Tunja y Yopal), efec-tuándose comparaciones por sexo. Se utilizò la versión en espanol del Conflict in Adolescent Dating Relationships Inventory, implementándose varios análisis estadísticos, incluyendo el MANOVA unidireccional. Los resultados evidencian una alta prevalencia de VN, particularmente verbal/ emocional y bi-direccional (casi el 90 % de los participantes), senalando que el sexo podría tener un efecto estadísticamente significativo en las prevalencias de los diferentes tipos de VN, siendo mayor la proporciòn de hombres que ejercieron violencia sexual y mayor el de mujeres que ejercieron violencia verbal/emocional y física. Estos resultados evidencian la necesidad de seguir investigando el fenòmeno en Colombia, para así adelantar diferentes campanas de prevenciòn que sean sensibles a las diferencias por sexo en las prevalencias.

