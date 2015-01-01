Abstract

To study unhealthy jealousy in the cinema.



Design:



Descriptive analysis after a systematical review of films.



Method:



Selection of films on specialized websites regardless of the footage, nationality, genre or year of production. Being exclusion criteria animation films and TV series. Analysis of selected films obtaining variables of interest regarding the subject studied.



Results:



79 films selected and analyzed from whose study the most relevant information is obtained: most of the films come from the United States and France, made in the 1940s and 1950s. Few films based on real events. Suicide as the majority outcome of the cellopath. Irrelevance of the social class or profession. Little concomitant pathology. Prevalence of a strictly sentimental jealousy. Generalized cellopathic violence in the form of physical aggression as the most obvious sign of celotypic behavior.



Discussion:



Rare awareness of cellopathic disease that makes their social status irrelevant. Violence and mistreatment that lead to the murder of the loved one. Comorbidity from alcohol abuse because it is an easily accessible drug. Absence of vicarious gender violence. Male prevalence as a cellopathic patient due to his preponderant family role. Absence of risk factors in the development of zealotypic personalities.



Objetivo:Estudiar los celos enfermizos en el cine.Diseño:Análisis descriptivo tas revisión sistemática de películas.Método:Selección de films en webs especializadas con independencia del metraje, nacionalidad, género o año de producción. Siendo criterios de exclusión films de animación y series de TV. Análisis de films seleccionados obteniendo variables de interés respecto del tema estudiado.Resultados:79 películas seleccionadas y analizadas de cuyo estudio se obtiene como información más relevante: la mayor parte de los films proceden de Estados Unidos y Francia, realizados en las décadas de 1940-50. Pocos films basados en hechos reales. Suicidio como desenlace mayoritario del celópata. Irrelevancia de la clase social o profesión del celópata. Escasa patología concomitante. Prevalencia de una celotipia estrictamente sentimental. Violencia generalizada del celópata en forma de agresión física como signo más evidente del comportamiento celotípico.Discusión:Rara conciencia de enfermedad del celópata que convierte en irrelevante su condición social. Violencia y maltrato que desembocan en el asesinato de la persona amada. Comorbilidad por abuso de alcohol por ser una droga de fácil acceso. Ausencia de violencia de género vicaria. Prevalencia del hombre como paciente celópata por su rol familiar preponderante. Ausencia de factores de riesgo en el desarrollo de personalidades celotípicas.Palabras clave: celos patológicos; drama; violencia de género; cine

