Abstract

OBJECTIVE



To estimate the prevalence of attempted suicide among Primary Health Care (PHC) users and to verify the associated factors.



Methods



Cross-sectional study, performed with individuals aged ≥ 18 years, assisted in the urban PHC services in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The prevalence of the outcome was calculated, with a confidence interval of 95% (95% CI), in addition to the crude and adjusted Prevalence Ratios (PR) to verify the associated factors.



Results



Sample of 1,443 individuals, 9% prevalence of attempted suicide (95% CI 8%-11%), most likely in women (PR = 3.01; 95% CI 1.54-5.86), 18-59 years (PR = 2.15; 95% CI 1.38-3.34), individuals without a spouse (PR = 1.82; 95% CI 1.09-3.03), with two or more chronic non-communicable diseases (PR = 1.54; 95% CI 1.08-2.18), diagnosis of HIV/AIDS (PR = 3.02; 95% CI 1.30-7.02) and of depression (PR = 2.69; 95% CI 1.83-3.96), family history of attempted suicide (PR = 1.99; 95% CI 1.50-2.63) and insomnia (PR = 1.46; 95% CI 1.05-2.02). An inversely proportional linear trend was observed in relation to education, with a 42% reduction in the probability of the outcome among participants with higher education (PR = 0.58; 95% CI 0.39-0.86).



Conclusions



There was a high prevalence of attempted suicide compared to the national average and association with adult age, female gender, lower education level, absence of a partner, diagnosis of chronic diseases, insomnia and family history of suicide.



Objetivo Estimar a prevalência de tentativa de suicídio entre usuários da Atenção Primária à Saúde (APS) e verificar fatores associados. Métodos Estudo transversal realizado com indivíduos de 18 anos ou mais, atendidos na rede urbana da APS de Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul. Foi calculada a prevalência do desfecho, com intervalo de confiança de 95% (IC95), além das Razões de Prevalência (RPs) brutas e ajustadas para verificação dos fatores associados. Resultados Amostra de 1.443 indivíduos, prevalência da tentativa de suicídio de 9% (IC95 8%-11%), com maior probabilidade em mulheres (RP = 3,01; IC95 1,54-5,86), 18-59 anos (RP = 2,15; IC95 1,38-3,34), sem cônjuge (RP = 1,82; IC95 1,09-3,03), com duas ou mais doenças crônicas não transmissíveis (RP = 1,54; IC95 1,08-2,18), diagnóstico de HIV/AIDS (RP = 3,02; IC95 1,30-7,02), de depressão (RP = 2,69; IC95 1,83-3,96), história familiar de tentativa de suicídio (RP = 1,99; IC95 1,50-2,63) e insônia (RP = 1,46; IC95 1,05-2,02). Observou-se tendência linear inversamente proporcional em relação à escolaridade, com redução de 42% na probabilidade do desfecho entre os participantes com ensino superior (RP = 0,58; IC95 0,39-0,86). Conclusões Constataram-se alta prevalência de tentativa de suicídio, em comparação à média nacional, e associação com idade adulta, sexo feminino, menor escolaridade, ausência de cônjuge, diagnóstico de doenças crônicas, insônia e história familiar de suicídio.

