Abstract

In the present investigation, it was proposed to carry out an analysis of the suicide and the causes that motivate it in the context of the province of Tungurahua. The research methods that were used refer to the qualitative necessary for the identification of the qualities of the study object; quantitative employee to develop the statistical part which consisted of the collection of data, analysis and interpretation in relation to the data provided by the Ministry of the Interior, National Directorate of Research for Crimes against life, violent deaths, disappearances, kidnappings and extortion, National Institute of Statistics and Censuses; descriptive used to enunciate the characteristics of the object studied. The suicide worldwide, in Latin America, Ecuador and the province of Tungurahua has increased accelerated, whose occurrence is presented with greater incidence in the population between adolescent and youth, obeying causes of psychological, family, social origin and cultural. The study period focused on the years 2014 - 2021, in the province of Tungurahua.



===



En la presente investigación se propuso como objetivo efectuar un análisis del suicido y de las causas que lo motivan en el contexto de la provincia de Tungurahua. Los métodos de investigación que fueron utilizados refieren al cualitativo necesario para la identificación de las cualidades del objeto de estudio; cuantitativo empleado para desarrollar la parte estadística la cual consistió en la recolección de datos, análisis e interpretación en relación con los datos proporcionados por el Ministerio del Interior, Dirección Nacional de Investigación de Delitos contra la Vida, Muertes Violentas, Desapariciones, Secuestros y Extorsión, Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos; descriptivo utilizado para enunciar las características del objeto estudiado. El suicidio a nivel mundial, de Latinoamérica, Ecuador y de la provincia de Tungurahua se ha incrementado de forma acelerada, cuya ocurrencia se presenta con mayor incidencia en la población comprendida entre la adolescente y juventud, obedeciendo a causas de origen psicológico, familiar, social y cultural. El periodo de estudio se centró entre los años 2014 - 2021, en la provincia de Tungurahua.

Language: es