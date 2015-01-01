|
Bautista Gómez MM. Rev. Mex. Sociol. 2022; 84(1): 99-126.
Territorio rural, violencia y resistencia en Sumapaz, Colombia
(Copyright © 2022, Instituto de Investigaciones Sociales of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México)
This article focuses on the relationship between territory and conflict in Colombia, by analyzing power schemes, different forms of conflict, and the experiences of the social actors whose actions and reactions define the territories in conflict. From the theoretical perspective of the social construction of territory, and following a qualitative methodology, the article seeks to understand the process of social construction of the rural territory of Sumapaz (Bogotá, Colombia), through the narratives of violence and social resistance of its peasants.
Language: es