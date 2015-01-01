Abstract

This article focuses on the relationship between territory and conflict in Colombia, by analyzing power schemes, different forms of conflict, and the experiences of the social actors whose actions and reactions define the territories in conflict. From the theoretical perspective of the social construction of territory, and following a qualitative methodology, the article seeks to understand the process of social construction of the rural territory of Sumapaz (Bogotá, Colombia), through the narratives of violence and social resistance of its peasants.



El presente artículo aborda la relación entre territorio y conflicto en Colombia, a través del análisis de los esquemas de poder y las formas de conflicto, así como las vivencias experimentadas por sus actores sociales, en tanto que sus acciones y reacciones definen los territorios en conflicto. Desde la perspectiva teórica de construcción social del territorio, y bajo una aproximación metodológica cualitativa, este texto busca comprender el proceso de construcción social del territorio rural de la localidad de Sumapaz (Bogotá, Colombia), a través de las narrativas de violencia y resistencia social de sus campesinos.

