Abstract

BACKGROUND:



Undiagnosed attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is frequent in the substance abuse disorder population, and has an intense repercussion in the daily life of the patients. That condition increases the risk of substance abuse disorders and risk conducts derived from impulsivity. There are not yet studies linking ADHD and the new emergent phenomenon of chemsex, that is, the action of use the intravenous injection of substances in sex parties, with the objective of maximising the practising time and sexual experience. In these sessions, different types of drug are used, for example, synthetic cathinone or mephedrone, and may lead to diverse medical and psychiatric complications like psychosis, aggressiveness and suicide ideation.



Case:



We report the case of a 44-year-old man admitted into a psychiatric unit, presenting with 2nd time suicidal high risk attempt using intravenous methamphetamine and a dissolvent acid in the context of a depressive episode, after practising chemsex sessions almost every weekend with psychoactive substances taken orally, intravenously and intrarectally. The patient also presented psychotic symptoms from the use of these drugs. When we interviewed the patient during his hospital stay, we observed that there were symptoms of a possible attention and hyperactivity deficit, which was confirmed by study with ASRS-V1.1 and WURS scales. After three weeks, the patient improved substantially as his depressive symptoms and autolytic ideation disappeared.



Discussion:



Look for "hidden" symptoms in substance abuse disorder patients. It is impor-tant not to delay important diagnostic tests and to prevent complications. Psychiatric and medical conditions related to chemsex have been reported in several European cities, and recently in Spain where it is an emergent phenomenon and a problem concerning medical and political institutions. The suicide attempt with metamphetamine and acid taken intravenously in the case we report, depressive and psychotic symptoms, addiction, suicide attempts and medical complications are described.





Introducción:



El trastorno de déficit de atención e hiperactividad no diagnosticado es una condición comórbida frecuente en los trastornos por abuso de sustancias, y tiene un importante impacto en la vida de los pacientes, pues incrementa el riesgo de abuso de sustancias y el riesgo derivado de conductas impulsivas. En el momento actual no existen trabajos que estudien la relación entre el TDAH y el fenómeno emergente del chemsex, es decir, el uso de sustancias psicoactivas en el contexto de fiestas sexuales para maximizar el tiempo de práctica sexual y de las experiencias subjetivas. En estas sesiones se usan diferentes sustancias como, por ejemplo, las catinonas sintéticas como la mefedrona, que podría inducir complicaciones médicas y psiquiátricas como psicosis, agresividad e ideación suicida.



Caso:



Un varón de 44 arios ingresó en la unidad de agudos de psiquiatría tras un segundo intento de suicidio de alto riesgo con el uso de metanfetamina endovenosa mezclada con un ácido queratolítico, en el contexto de un episodio depresivo y práctica activa de sesiones de chemsex con una frecuencia semanal, en las que tomaba mefedrona vía transrectal, que provoca episodios puntuales de psicosis tóxica autolimatada. Se objetivó clínica compatible con TDAH no diagnosticado, y se aplicaron ASRS-V1.1 y WURS, que indicaron TDAH. Se ajustó el tratamiento antidepresivo y remitieron los síntomas depresivos y la ideación autolítica.



Discusión:



La búsqueda de síntomas de TDAH "ocultos" en el contexto del abuso de sustancias es importante para no retrasar diagnósticos con importancia esencial y prevenir complicaciones. Complicaciones médicas y psiquiátricas relacionadas con la práctica del chemsex se han comunicado en Europa y recientemente en España, donde es un fenómeno emergente que preocupa. Se describen el intento de suicidio con metanfetamina, síntomas depresivos y psicóticos, abuso de sustancias y complicaciones médicas.

