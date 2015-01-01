Abstract

Background



Nursing is a predominantly female profession that focuses on health care. The literature reports that this professional category experiences situations of interpersonal violence, urban/social violence, suffering in the face of social inequalities, in addition to precarious working conditions.



Objetive



To analyse the working conditions and the violence experienced by the medium level technician´s professional in nursering concerning the hospitalar area that do the care work.



Method



Research with qualitative approach, that utilized references of the care studies that consider the Sexual Division of Labour (SDL). Seven women and two men of the public hospital in the south region in Brazil were interviewed. A semi-structured itinerary was used for the oral testimony collections with subsidies of the oral history.



Results



Four workers were outsourced by the public service and five were public officer. In relation to the working conditions, it could be identified: outsourcing in the public service; decrease of the number of workers for health care; accidents at work (diseases and accidents with cutting materials); suffering and the emotions of the professionals in face of the living conditions of the population served by this public service; the urban and social violence that influences the health and the subjectivity of the professionals; and the violence and the relationships with the people served by them (conflicts, threats and aggressions).



Conclusion



It is necessary to intensify the theoretical and methodological characteristics in order to understand the working conditions, the violence and the emotions in the specificities of a predominantly female profession.



Introdução A enfermagem é uma profissão predominantemente feminina que tem como centralidade o cuidado em saúde. A literatura aponta que essa categoria profissional vivencia as situações de violências interpessoais, a violência urbana/social, os sofrimentos face às desigualdades sociais, além das precárias condições de trabalho. Objetivo Analisar as condições de trabalho e as violências vividas por profissionais de nível médio-técnicos/as em enfermagem na área hospitalar que realizam o trabalho de cuidado. Método Pesquisa com abordagem qualitativa que utilizou o referencial dos estudos do care, que considera a divisão sexual do trabalho. Foram entrevistados dois homens e sete mulheres de um hospital público da região Sudeste do Brasil. Foi utilizado um roteiro semiestruturado para a coleta dos depoimentos orais com subsídios da história oral. Resultados Havia quatro trabalhadores/as terceirizados/as e cinco servidores/as públicos/as. Em relação às condições de trabalho, foram identificados: terceirização do trabalho na área pública; diminuição do número de trabalhadores/as para o cuidado em saúde; casos de acidentes de trabalho (doenças e acidentes com materiais perfurocortantes), sofrimento e emoções dos/as profissionais diante das condições de vida da população atendida; violências urbana e social que influenciam a saúde e a subjetividade dos/as profissionais; vivências de conflitos, ameaças e agressões entre a equipe e as pessoas atendidas pelas profissionais. Conclusão É preciso aprofundamento teórico e metodológico para compreender as condições de trabalho, as violências e as emoções nas especificidades de uma profissão predominantemente feminina.

