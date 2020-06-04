SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nicoletti J, Flores AMM. Braz. Journal. Res. 2022; 18(1): 4-35.

(Copyright © 2022)

10.25200/BJR.v18n1.2022.1438

Social platforms are environments prioritized by populist governments around the world and spaces frequently used for exchanging information without journalistic mediation. Invalidating the press is an increasingly evident strategy by political voices: a warning sign of attacks against journalists, amplified during the covid-19 pandemic. Jair Bolsonaro is one of the more striking examples in Brazil and this article aims to understand the frequency and types of attacks on the press in videos published by the Brazilian president's YouTube channel. A hybrid methodology of content analysis and digital methods is developed for this study. The time frame covers the first 100 days of the health crisis in the country - from February 26 to June 4, 2020. The results show that the press is mentioned in 36% of the content; 40% of which represents criticism, 28% verbal attacks and 26% media discredit.


Attacks on the press; Covid-19; Digital methods; Jair Bolsonaro; YouTube

