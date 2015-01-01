Abstract

The reality of Mexican immigrants in the United States shows that, in recent years, there has been a notable prevalence of accidents and illnesses that are closely linked to their labor activity. Their immigration status, low human capital levels and poor knowledge of the English language, are some of the elements that lead workers to insert themselves into activities that put their health and physical integrity at risk. Using data from the Survey of Migration in the Northern Border of Mexico, a descriptive analysis is carried out and quantile regressions are estimated to analyze the relationship between the wages of Mexican immigrants in the United States and the accidents or illnesses that they incur as a result of their job. It is observed that Mexicans employed in the United States legally receive higher wages and suffer less work-related accidents relative to their undocumented counterparts. Moreover, the results suggest that among undocumented workers there is a wage premium associated with working in dangerous occupations, particularly in the upperpart of the wage distribution.



La realidad de los inmigrantes mexicanos en Estados Unidos muestra que, en los últimos años, se ha presentado una notable prevalencia a sufrir accidentes o padecer enfermedades estrechamente ligadas a su actividad laboral. Su estatus migratorio, el bajo capital humano y el desconocimiento del idioma inglés, son algunos de los elementos que orillan a los trabajadores a insertarse en actividades que ponen en riesgo su salud e integridad física. Con base en datos de la Encuesta sobre Migración en la Frontera Norte de México, se lleva a cabo un análisis descriptivo y se estiman regresiones cuantílicas para analizar la relación que existe entre el salario que perciben los trabajadores mexicanos en Estados Unidos y los accidentes o enfermedades en que incurren como resultado de su trabajo. Se observa que los mexicanos que laboran de manera legal en Estados Unidos perciben mayores salarios y sufren menos accidentes laborales que sus pares que trabajan de manera indocumentada. Además, los resultados sugieren que entre los trabajadores indocumentados existe una prima salarial por trabajar en ocupaciones riesgosas, particularmente en la parte superior de la distribución salarial.

