Abstract

Urban infrastructure was built to benefit the needs of automobiles and this is something that has historically been built in cities around the world. The spaces that would be used by pedestrians, such as public spaces and sidewalks, have been reduced, with the aim of expanding the roads, and the spaces for cyclists and skaters, such as bicycle paths, are not a priority. This article aims to understand and problematize urban mobility in Brazil, with an emphasis on the use of bicycles and to evaluate urban and cycling planning. The focus is to reflect on the contradictions that are revealed in the context of the production of cities, with an emphasis on the State and municipal administrations, given the choices and interests that involve the theme. The text was prepared based on bibliographic and documentary research, and investigations on some Brazilian cities. The bicycle needs to be integrated into the mobility system. With the increasing importance of this mode, together with the higher quality of the public transport system, the city may be healthier, more sustainable, and above all, more democratic.





A infraestrutura urbana foi construída para beneficiar as necessidades dos veículos automotores e isso é algo que se dá historicamente na formação das cidades em todo o mundo. Espaços que seriam de uso dos pedestres em geral, como espaços públicos e passeios, foram reduzidos, com o objetivo de alargar das vias, e os espaços para ciclistas e skatistas, como as ciclovias, não são prioridades. Nessa direção, este artigo tem como objetivo apontar, assim como problematizar, a questão da mobilidade urbana no Brasil, com ênfase no uso da bicicleta e, atrelado a isto, avaliar o planejamento urbano e ciclístico. O foco é refletir sobre as contradições que se revelam no contexto da produção das cidades, com ênfase no papel do Estado e das gestões municipais, ante as escolhas e interesses que enredam o tema. O texto foi elaborado com base em pesquisa bibliográfica e documental, bem como em investigações sobre algumas cidades brasileiras. Entende-se que a bicicleta precisa ser integrada à totalidade do sistema de mobilidade, e assim, com a maior importância desse modal, conjuntamente com a maior qualidade do sistema de transporte público, a cidade poderá ser mais saudável, sustentável, e sobretudo, democrática.

