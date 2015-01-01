CONTACT US: Contact info
Maar A. Rev. Archai 2022; 32: e03203.
(Copyright © 2022)
In this article, we present and explain ten different possible meanings of a chance event - some ontological, some epistemic - and provide examples whenever possible. We describe and illustrate more carefully the view of chance (tyche) expressed by Aristotle in his Physics, a demanding and complex notion, and critically contrast it with the other senses examined, attempting to determine any (in)compatibilism.
Language: en
Aristotle; automaton; chance; tyche