Maar A. Rev. Archai 2022; 32: e03203.

10.14195/1984-249X_32_03

In this article, we present and explain ten different possible meanings of a chance event - some ontological, some epistemic - and provide examples whenever possible. We describe and illustrate more carefully the view of chance (tyche) expressed by Aristotle in his Physics, a demanding and complex notion, and critically contrast it with the other senses examined, attempting to determine any (in)compatibilism.


Aristotle; automaton; chance; tyche

