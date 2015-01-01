|
Citation
Santos EO, Pinho LB, Silva AB, Eslabão AD, Nunes CK. Saude Soc. 2022; 31(2): e200881pt.
Vernacular Title
Determinantes sociais do uso de álcool na infância e adolescência em territórios rurais
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Universidade de Sao Paulo, Faculdade de Saúde Pública da USP : Associação Paulista de Saúde Pública)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This article aims to analyze the social determinants that involve the use of alcohol in childhood and adolescence in rural areas. This is a qualitative study, developed through the Empowerment Assessment, carried out in a small municipality in Rio Grande do Sul with workers from the psychosocial and intersectoral care network. For data analysis, thematic analysis was used. The social determinants analyzed demonstrate the use of alcohol as part of the culture of Pomeranian families and of the religious rituals that mark the passage of young people to adulthood. In the aspect related to work, the use of alcohol is observed as a form of leisure in view of the responsibilities that the young person assumes in the field. The influence of gender and situations of violence is identified - boys are motivated to try alcohol, while girls are the biggest victims of physical aggression. Risk behaviors are observed in traffic accident situations involving children and adolescents under the influence of alcohol. The social determinants broaden the view on the subject, moving away from a concept exclusively of chemical and biological dependence to encompass multiple factors such as territories, cultures, work and society. [via Google Translate]
Language: pt
Keywords
Adolescente; Bebidas Alcoólicas; Criança; Saúde Mental; Zona Rural