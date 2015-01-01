Abstract

This article aims to analyze the social determinants that involve the use of alcohol in childhood and adolescence in rural areas. This is a qualitative study, developed through the Empowerment Assessment, carried out in a small municipality in Rio Grande do Sul with workers from the psychosocial and intersectoral care network. For data analysis, thematic analysis was used. The social determinants analyzed demonstrate the use of alcohol as part of the culture of Pomeranian families and of the religious rituals that mark the passage of young people to adulthood. In the aspect related to work, the use of alcohol is observed as a form of leisure in view of the responsibilities that the young person assumes in the field. The influence of gender and situations of violence is identified - boys are motivated to try alcohol, while girls are the biggest victims of physical aggression. Risk behaviors are observed in traffic accident situations involving children and adolescents under the influence of alcohol. The social determinants broaden the view on the subject, moving away from a concept exclusively of chemical and biological dependence to encompass multiple factors such as territories, cultures, work and society. [via Google Translate]



Este artigo visa analisar os determinantes sociais que envolvem o uso de álcool na infância e adolescência em territórios rurais. Trata-se de um estudo qualitativo, desenvolvido por meio da Avaliação de Empoderamento, realizado em município de pequeno porte do Rio Grande do Sul com trabalhadores da rede de atenção psicossocial e intersetorial. Para análise dos dados, foi utilizada a análise temática. Os determinantes sociais analisados demonstram o uso de álcool como parte da cultura das famílias pomeranas e dos rituais religiosos que marcam a passagem do jovem para a vida adulta. No aspecto relacionado ao trabalho, observa-se o uso de álcool como uma forma de lazer frente às responsabilidades que o jovem assume na lavoura. Identifica-se a influência do gênero e situações de violência - os meninos são motivados a experimentarem o álcool, enquanto as meninas são as maiores vítimas das agressões físicas. Observa-se comportamentos de risco em situações de acidente de trânsito envolvendo crianças e adolescentes sob efeito de álcool. Os determinantes sociais ampliam a visão sobre o tema, afastando-se de uma concepção exclusivamente de dependência química e biológica para abranger os múltiplos fatores como os territórios, culturas, trabalho e sociedade.

