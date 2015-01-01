|
Afuye O, Aina O, Oladimeji O, Mohammed T. Acta Structilia 2022; 29(1): 59-85.
(Copyright © 2022)
Unsafe behaviour is a major contributing factor to accidents on construction sites. Measures must be taken to instil safety behaviour in construction workers, in order to reposition the industry for greater safety and performance on construction sites. The article examined the safety behaviour-modifying technique (SBMT) adopted by construction firms in Lagos State with a view to increasing the likelihood of safe acts of workers in the study area. To achieve this aim, four major grouped components of SBMT (goals, training, feedback, and incentive) were identified consisting of 24 variables obtained from the literature. The literature informed the structured questionnaire that was administered to 106 representatives of construction firms within Lagos State. The SBMT positions within construction firms were ranked, using the mean score (MS), and independent t-test was employed to compare the techniques used within the firms. The results of the analysis revealed that the safety training component was the most widely used SBMT in both large and medium-sized businesses. It was also observed that construction firms pay less attention to feedback on safety performance and to providing incentives to personnel who carried out their work in a noted safe manner. The study recommended that, in addition to consistent safety training provided to workers, construction firms should set realistic and achievable safety goals, provide workers' safety feedback, and reward workers for safety behaviour on construction sites. This practice may reduce the rates of accidents and injuries on construction sites, leading to a safer construction industry with less work-place fatalities.