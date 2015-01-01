Abstract

Unsafe behaviour is a major contributing factor to accidents on construction sites. Measures must be taken to instil safety behaviour in construction workers, in order to reposition the industry for greater safety and performance on construction sites. The article examined the safety behaviour-modifying technique (SBMT) adopted by construction firms in Lagos State with a view to increasing the likelihood of safe acts of workers in the study area. To achieve this aim, four major grouped components of SBMT (goals, training, feedback, and incentive) were identified consisting of 24 variables obtained from the literature. The literature informed the structured questionnaire that was administered to 106 representatives of construction firms within Lagos State. The SBMT positions within construction firms were ranked, using the mean score (MS), and independent t-test was employed to compare the techniques used within the firms. The results of the analysis revealed that the safety training component was the most widely used SBMT in both large and medium-sized businesses. It was also observed that construction firms pay less attention to feedback on safety performance and to providing incentives to personnel who carried out their work in a noted safe manner. The study recommended that, in addition to consistent safety training provided to workers, construction firms should set realistic and achievable safety goals, provide workers' safety feedback, and reward workers for safety behaviour on construction sites. This practice may reduce the rates of accidents and injuries on construction sites, leading to a safer construction industry with less work-place fatalities.



===



Onveilige optrede is 'n groot bydraende faktor tot ongelukke op konstruksieterreine. Maatreèls moet getref word om veiligheidsgedrag by konstruksiewerkers te vestig ten einde die bedryf te herposisioneer vir groter konstruksieterreinveiligheid en werkverrigting. Die artikel het die veiligheidsgedragwysigingstegniek (SBMT) ondersoek wat deur konstruksiefirmas in Lagos-staat aangeneem is met die oog op die verhoging van die waarskynlikheid van veilige optrede van werkers in die studiegebied. Om hierdie doel te bereik, is vier groot gegroepeerde komponente van SBMT (doelwitte, opleiding, terugvoer, en aansporing) gel'dentifiseer wat bestaan uit 24 veranderlikes wat deur die literatuur verkry is. 'n Gestruktureerde vraelys gebaseer op die literatuur, is aan 106 verteenwoordigers van konstruksiefirmas in Lagos-Staat gestuur. Die SBMT-posisies in konstruksiefirmas is gelys volgens die gemiddelde telling (MS) en 'n onafhanklike t-toets is gedoen om die tegnieke wat binne die firmas gebruik word, te vergelyk. Die bevindinge toon dat die veiligheidsopleidingskomponent van die SBMT die meeste in beide groot en mediumgrootte besighede gebruik word. Daar is ook waargeneem dat konstruksiefirmas minder aandag gee aan terugvoer oor veiligheidsprestasie sowel as die verskaffing van aansporings aan personeel wat hul werk op 'n bekende veilige wyse uitgevoer het. Die artikel beveel aan dat bykomend tot konsekwente veiligheidsopleiding wat aan werkers verskaf word, konstruksiefirmas realistiese en haalbare veiligheidsdoelwitte moet stel, veiligheidsterugvoer aan werkers verskaf moet word en werkers beloon moet word vir veiligheidsgedrag op konstruksieterreine. Hierdie praktyke kan die ongelukke- en beseringskoerse op konstruksieterreine verminder wat lei tot 'n veiliger konstruksiebedryf met minder sterftes in die werkplek.



Kernwoorden: Sleutelwoorde: Ongelukke, konstruksiegesondheid en -veiligheid, konstruksiebedryf, veiligheidsgedrag