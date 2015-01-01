Abstract

Approach and landing phases take less than 4% of total flight time of a typical flight, but 36% of fatal aircraft accidents occur during this phase. Gust disturbances creating uncertainties during this phase are primary contributors to many unstabilized, high and fast approaches leading to catastrophic ending. This study analyses the effects of gust and resulting responses affecting the handling and flying characteristics of an aircraft during landing. A pilot-in-the-loop flight simulation during landing with the effect of gust was developed using Boeing B747-100 aircraft to analyze the problem. Elevator and throttle inputs through a joystick were used as control inputs to allow the pilot-in-the-loop to control the aircraft glide-path and speed during landing. It was found that the aircraft flight path during the descent is not affected, if the frequency of the gust is higher than the natural frequency of the aircraft, but maintaining the flight glide path becomes difficult for lower frequencies. Likewise, the vertical gust has more prominent effect than the horizontal gust. In both cases, the aircraft susceptibility to gust disturbances increases the pilot workload causing more difficulties for a landing.

Language: en