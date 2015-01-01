Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study was a randomized controlled trial with a longitudinal design aimed at examining the effectiveness of Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) on harmful alcohol use in the community health centres in Shanghai, China, and further compared the effects of a multi-session brief intervention (MBI) and a single-session brief intervention (SBI).



METHODS: A total of 362 participants were recruited from four districts of Shanghai and randomly assigned to MBI, SBI and routine care (RC) groups. The MBI group received the brief intervention twice. Follow-up assessments were conducted at 1 and 3 months after the intervention.



RESULTS: Compared with the SBI and the RC groups, the Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Screening Test (ASSIST) scores (F = 6.422, P = 0.002), SDS scores (F = 5.779, P = 0.003) and SAS scores (F = 4.004, P = 0.019) were significant improved in the MBI group at 1and 3-month follow-up assessment. In the SBI group, the SDS scores decreased significantly compared with the RC group, and there were no significant differences in ASSIST scores, drinking knowledge scores and SAS scores 1-month follow-up assessment.



CONCLUSION: The findings suggested that SBIRT with two sessions of BI had considerable effects on individuals with harmful alcohol use. It provided clinical evidence for future use in China and other Asian countries with similar situations.

Language: en