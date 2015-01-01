Abstract

We present the case of an adult man who was involved in a motor vehicle accident as a driver. Histological examination of the lung tissue showed the presence of brain tissue within the lumens of the bronchi and bronchioles. Aspiration of brain matter is a rare phenomenon, with only 1 case described in the literature. The finding of brain tissue within the bronchi and terminal bronchioles supports the scenario of a period of agonal respiration with consequent cerebral aspiration. This article adds to the limited literature, distinguishing antemortem or agonal aspiration from postmortem passive movement.

