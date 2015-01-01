Abstract

Suicide via multiple gunshot wounds is an uncommonly encountered phenomenon, which is important to recognize in the forensic community. Suicide by multiple shotgun wounds is a fleeting rare entity with few previously reported cases in the literature. In a review of autopsies performed at our institution during a 20-year period from 2000 to 2020, only 4 prior cases of suicide by multiple gunshot wounds were identified with no previously recorded cases of suicide by multiple shotgun wounds. Here we describe the case of a 20-year-old man with a history of depression who was discovered deceased in his secured residence with shotgun wounds of the head, neck, and chest. Because of the presence of 3 shotgun wounds, coupled with concerning initial investigative findings, an autopsy was performed. We illustrate how careful examination of the wounds and thorough investigation can allow for reconstruction of a plausible self-inflicted wound scenario.

