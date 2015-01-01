|
Citation
|
Karlsen IL, Svendsen PA, Abildgaard JS. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1520.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35948904
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: As smartphones become more widespread, software applications for occupational health, safety and well-being (OHS&W) at work are increasing. There is sparse knowledge about the available apps and the research evidence of their effects. This study aims to identify available smartphone applications designed to improve OHS&W at workplaces, and examine to what extent the apps are scientifically validated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Technology; Well-being; Apps; Digital health; e-health; m-health; Occupational health; Smartphone applications