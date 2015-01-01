|
Prokopczyk A, Wochyński Z. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2022; 14(1): e153.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35948917
OBJECTIVES: The aim of the study was to check the changes in the level of physical fitness and body composition after a directed training process in cadets-pilots, in relation to control group. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study involved 29 cadets studying at the Air Force Military Academy in Dęblin. Group A (study group)-second year pilots (n = 17), male, with an average age of 19.94 ± 1.3 years, studying to become an aircraft pilot, who realized 35-h directed training process based on the Aviation Synthetic Efficiency Test (ASET) and group B (control group)-second year in the field of ground navigation (n = 12), male, with an average age of 19.83 ± 1.27 years, completing the standard physical education process. In both groups, the fitness tests and physiological studies were conducted twice time: before starting the training process-study I; after the training process-study II. Fat mass (FM), fat-free mass (FFM), muscle mass (MM), total body water (TBW), extracellular water (ECW) and intracellular water (ICW) were measurement with using the bioimpedance method with using body composition analyzer the AKERN 101 type BIA 101SE.
Language: en
Physical fitness; Aviation Synthetic Efficiency Test; Body composition; Cadet pilots; Directed training process; Motor type