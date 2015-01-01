|
Silver D, Bae JY, McNeill E, Macinko J. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 239: e109591.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35947919
BACKGROUND: Public policies are a powerful tool to change behaviors that may harm population health, but little is known about how state alcohol policies affect different population groups. This study assesses the effects of a comprehensive measure of the state alcohol regulatory environment (the State Alcohol Policy Score or SAPS) on heavy drinking-a risk factor for premature death-on different population groups, defined by levels of educational attainment, then by race/ethnicity, and sex.
Alcohol policies; Educational attainment; Heavy drinking; State policy scores