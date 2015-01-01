SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rolle ML, Garba DL, Griswold DP, Fernández LL, Sánchez DM, Clavijo A, Rubiano AM. J. Neurosci. Rural Pract. 2022; 13(3): 525-528.

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)

10.1055/s-0042-1745816

35946020

PMC9357496

Background  Traumatic brain injury (TBI) has a disproportionately greater impact in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). One strategy to reduce the burden of disease in LMICs is through the implementation of a trauma registry that standardizes the assessment of each patient's management of care.

OBJECTIVE  This study aims to ascertain the interest of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) nations in establishing a shared neurotrauma registry in the regional block, based on an existing framework for collaboration.

METHODS  A descriptive review was performed regarding the interests of LAC nations in implementing a shared neurotrauma registry in their region. We convened a meeting with seven Caribbean and five Latin American nations.

RESULTS  One hundred percent ( n  = 12) of the LAC representatives including neurosurgeons, neurointensivists, ministers of health, and chief medical officers/emergency medical technicians (EMTs) agreed to adopt the registry for tracking the burden of TBI and associated pathologies within the region.

CONCLUSION  The implementation of a neurotrauma registry can benefit the region through a shared database to track disease, improve outcomes, build research, and ultimately influence policy.


Latin America; traumatic brain injury; LMICs; Caribbean region; neurotrauma; trauma registry

