|
Citation
|
Vranda MN, Kumar CN, Janardhana N. J. Neurosci. Rural Pract. 2022; 13(3): 393-397.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35946023
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background Intimate partner violence (IPV) is the major public health issue seen in all cultures. Mental health professionals play a significant role in screening IPV and providing needed care and support to the survivors. There is a dearth of scale to measure comprehensively different dimensions of violence. The study aimed to develop a screening tool for measuring IPV among women with mental illness (WwMI) in India.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; screening; hospital; intimate; mental; partner