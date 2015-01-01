Abstract

PURPOSE: The study purpose was to (1) identify latent classes of substance use behaviors among a sample of sexual and gender minority (SGM) adults living in a predominantly rural midwestern state and (2) determine the association between SGM-related discrimination and the empirically derived substance use classes.



METHODS: We conducted a latent class analysis on 494 responses to a state-wide survey, followed by a multinomial logistic regression to test predictors of class membership, including distal experiences of discrimination and sociodemographic variables.



RESULTS: A three-class model fit best and included (1) polysubstance use, (2) binge drinking, and (3) no/low use classes. In the adjusted model, polysubstance class membership was positively associated with cisgender male identity and negatively associated with being 60 years of age or older and college educated. Binge drinking class membership was negatively associated with bisexual/pansexual identity and non-White race/ethnicity. In contrast to hypothesized outcomes guided by the Minority Stress Model, experiences of discrimination were not associated with membership in substance-using classes. Likewise, bisexual/pansexual individuals were not more likely to be members of polysubstance use or binge drinking classes, despite published reports of greater risk of substance use.



CONCLUSION: These contradictions warrant intersectional approaches to advance substance use research, which may provide important evidence for targeted prevention/treatment interventions, particularly among polysubstance users.

