Abstract

The Academic Parity Movement (APM), a global anti-bullying initiative, defines academic bullying as sustained hostile behaviour, potentially including ridicule, threats, privacy invasions and interference with career progression. Researchers who study the phenomenon say perpetrators often target international scholars because of their immigration status, financial vulnerability and lack of support networks.



"International graduate students and postdocs are more vulnerable to bullying because the power differential with their principal investigator (PI) is greater...

