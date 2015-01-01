|
Citation
|
Delyan AM, Timerzyanov MI, Kildyushov EM, Sharafutdinova AR. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(4): 18-23.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Анализ 5-летнего мониторинга статистических показателей дорожно-транспортного травматизма в Казани
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
35947404
|
Abstract
|
The objective of the study is to establish a set of possible causes and patterns that influence the frequency and severity of road traffic accidents with fatalities. The results of the 5-year monitoring analysis of fatal road traffic injuries in Kazan are presented. We analyzed 662 cases. It was established that the main risk group for fatal road accidents includes subjects aged 20-39. The risk group for drivers is 30-39 years old, passengers 20-29 years old, and pedestrians 55-64 years old. Children account for 3% of all traffic fatalities; 80% of them are under 10 years old. Most children (70%) were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and their parents may not have been using special equipment (car seats and seat belts). We identified the most traumatic months of the year, days of the week and times of the day for drivers, passengers and pedestrians. These patterns can be used for organizational measures to prevent road accidents.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
road traffic accident; driver injury; forensic medicine; pedestrian injury; statistics