|
Citation
|
Kochoyan AL, Gedigushev IA, Stragis VB, Zhurikhina SI. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(4): 61-63.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Возможность решения ситуационных задач в рамках экспертизы электротравмы
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35947413
|
Abstract
|
Electrical injury is quite rare in forensic practice, and situational examinations for this type of injury are even rarer. A case of an electrical injury is presented where the circumstances of the death and the conditions of injury were not obvious. As part of the commissioned examination, a repeated review of the accident scene and an examination of the alleged injuring object were conducted, which facilitated reconstruction of conditions and circumstances of the electric injury.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
electrical injury; forensic examination of electrical injury; lawnmower injury; situational expertise