Abstract

Electrical injury is quite rare in forensic practice, and situational examinations for this type of injury are even rarer. A case of an electrical injury is presented where the circumstances of the death and the conditions of injury were not obvious. As part of the commissioned examination, a repeated review of the accident scene and an examination of the alleged injuring object were conducted, which facilitated reconstruction of conditions and circumstances of the electric injury.



Электротравма в судебно-медицинской практике является относительно нечастым видом судебно-медицинского исследования, а ситуационные экспертизы по данному виду травмы выполняются еще реже. Приведен случай исследования электротравмы, когда обстоятельства наступления смерти и условия получения травмы не были очевидны. В рамках назначенной экспертизы проводились повторный осмотр места происшествия, исследование предполагаемого орудия травмы, которые позволили реконструировать условия и обстоятельства поражения техническим электричеством.

