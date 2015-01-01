Abstract

The present study utilized survey assessments to examine correlates of bystander intervention intentions among heavy drinking college men (N = 210). Intentions to engage in bystander intervention were associated with fewer heavy drinking days, lower alcohol-related consequences, greater use of strategies to limit drinking, and lower endorsement of alcohol expectancies. A range of constructs commonly associated with perpetration of sexual aggression demonstrated a negative association with intentions to engage in bystander intervention. Multivariate analyses revealed that greater use of strategies to limit drinking and lower pornography use emerged as predictors of intentions to engage in bystander intervention.

