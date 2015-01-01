Abstract

The present study conducted thematic analyses of tweets including #WhyIDidntReport (N = 500) to examine barriers to reporting sexual victimization. Barriers to reporting were identified across individual, interpersonal, and sociocultural levels of the social ecology. Common barriers to reporting included labeling of the experience, age, fear, privacy concerns, self-blame, betrayal/shock, the relation/power of the perpetrator, negative reactions to disclosure, and the belief-or personal experience-that reporting would not result in justice and societal norms.

