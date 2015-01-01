Abstract

COVID-19 has generated modifications in many sectors worldwide; among these, vehicular traffic. The objective of this work was to compare the distribution of current vehicular traffic, its frequency, and reasons for use against results obtained in investigations carried out in 2019 at the intersection of América and Manabí avenues in the city of Portoviejo - Ecuador, as an input for determine the incidence caused by the pandemic in the vehicular behavior of the city. The methodology considered the application of vehicle counts carried out on several days of the week that were not altered by extraordinary events that could skew the results of the research, together with the application of virtual surveys directed at 4,000 drivers and their statistical interpretation through the Pearson's correlation coefficient (r). The results made it possible to identify positive and negative aspects in vehicular mobility, such as the 8% decrease in the use of light vehicles and the 28% increase in the circulation of bicycles. Little perceptible modifications were registered from a global analysis (r = 0.99) and, by means of an independent analysis for each type of transport, the consequences in their behavior were considered medium-low, with r values between 0.79 and 0.99.



El COVID-19 ha generado modificaciones en muchos sectores a nivel mundial; entre estos, el tránsito vehicular. El objetivo de la presente investigación fue comparar la distribución del tránsito vehicular actual, su frecuencia y motivos de uso frente a resultados obtenidos en investigaciones realizadas en 2019 en la intersección de las avenidas Manabí y América en la ciudad de Portoviejo - Ecuador, como insumo para determinar la incidencia provocada por la pandemia en el comportamiento vehicular de la ciudad. La metodología consideró la aplicación de aforos vehiculares realizados en varios días de la semana que no se vieran alterados con eventos extraordinarios que puedan sesgar los resultados de la investigación, junto con la aplicación de encuestas virtuales dirigidas a 4000 conductores y a su interpretación estadística mediante el coeficiente de correlación de Pearson (r). Los resultados permitieron identificar aspectos positivos y negativos en la movilidad vehicular, como la disminución del 8% en la utilización del vehículo liviano y el aumento en la circulación de bicicletas del 28%. Se registraron modificaciones poco perceptibles desde un análisis global (r=0.99) y, mediante un análisis independientemente para cada tipo de transporte, las consecuencias en su comportamiento fueron consideradas medio-bajas, con valores de r entre 0.79 y 0.99.

