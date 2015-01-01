Abstract

The effects of COVID-19 have been evident in various sectors globally, especially in vehicular flow, due to the traffic restrictions implemented to stop its spread. The present work aims to compare the number of traffic accidents and their fatalities before and during the pandemic, as a resource to determine the effects generated by mobility limitations on the behavior of these indicators within the province of Manabi. In the methodology, the general records of traffic accidents from 2008 to 2021 were analyzed, and later periods considered pre-pandemic and pandemic were established, to be evaluated in detail through statistical interpretation by implementing the Pearson correlation coefficient. The results made it possible to identify the main changes in the dynamics of traffic accidents and their fatalities, such as a 24% decrease in the record of traffic accidents and 28% in fatalities during the pandemic. The most important modifications in the behaviors of these two indicators were observed in the fatality records, with a value of r = 0.77.



Los efectos del COVID-19 han sido evidentes en diversos sectores a nivel global, especialmente en el tránsito vehicular, debido a las restricciones de circulación implementadas para frenar su propagación. La presente investigación tiene como objetivo comparar la cantidad de accidentes de tránsito y sus víctimas fatales antes y durante la pandemia, como recurso para determinar los efectos generados por las limitaciones de movilidad en el comportamiento de estos indicadores dentro de la provincia de Manabí. En la metodología se analizaron los registros generales de accidentes de tránsito desde el 2008 a 2021, y posteriormente se establecieron períodos considerados prepandemia y pandemia, para ser evaluados a detalle mediante interpretación estadística implementando el coeficiente de correlación de Pearson. Los resultados permitieron identificar los principales cambios en la dinámica de accidentes de tránsito y sus víctimas fatales, como la disminución del 25% del registro de accidentes de tránsito y el 28% en el registro de víctimas fatales durante la pandemia. Las modificaciones más importantes en los comportamientos de estos dos indicadores se observaron en los registros de víctimas fatales, con un valor de r=0.77.



