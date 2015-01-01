SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Noyosase Igbineweka M, Ataha UC. Int. J. Health Psychol. Res. 2022; 10(3): 40-48.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, European Centre for Research, Training and Development, Publisher European-American Journals)

DOI

10.37745/ijhpr.13vo10n3pp4048

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study assessed the influence of mothers and female student's location on their attitudes towards female genital mutilation in Delta state, Nigeria: counselling implication. The design was the cross sectional descriptive survey research design. Two questions were raised with their correspondent hypothesis while the population comprised all mothers and female secondary school students in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, the instrument used for the study was a questionnaire titled "Female Genital Mutilation Attitude Survey Scale" (FGMASS) which was adopted and modified by the researchers. Data were analysed using Analysis of Variance. The results revealed that there was no significant difference in the attitude of mothers towards Female Genital Mutilation in both urban and rural area; however, there was a significant difference in the attitude of female secondary school students towards Female Genital Mutilation in both urban and rural areas.


Language: en
