Abstract

The objective of the study is to identify the share of the authoritarian personality in social work students, as well as the format of these students' studies. Data collection was implemented via a survey method using a standardized F-scale questionnaire, with additional questions about the socio-demographic character. These were the basis for testing the relation between authoritarian personality and these factors. The research sample consisted of students of two social work study programs at the Faculty of Health and Social Sciences of the University of South Bohemia in České Budějovice (N = 195). The results show a significant relation between authoritarianism and age within the dimensions of submission (p < 0.01; F = 7.68) and superstition (p = 0.03; F = 4.81). We also focused on the relation between the authoritarian personality and full-time vs. parttime study forms. There was only a statistically relevant relation for the dimension of submission (p < 0.01; t = 2.77). For this, part-time students had a lower average, meaning they were less submissive than full-time students. The last statistically significant relationship found was between the study programs, where the t-test showed a significant relationship for eight of the nine dimensions of the questionnaire. In practice, public administration graduates will more often use a control and power approach in relation to their clients.

